FRANKFORT – (KT) The emergency administrative regulation enacted by the administration of Gov. Andy Beshear, which mandated the wearing of face masks in public due to the coronavirus pandemic, was discussed by a legislative committee on Monday.
The regulation, which was part of an executive order he announced last Thursday, took effect Friday at 5 p.m., provides for warnings and even fines for those who refuse to wear a mask, as well as for businesses that don’t enforce its provisions by customers and employees alike.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Stephen Stack explained to the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee why the governor enacted the requirement.
“People were not wearing masks like they needed to, and we are now seeing our case counts increase,” he testified. “Once you start seeing the increase, which is multiple weeks of people getting sick, the numbers go up very rapidly. We have to take these sorts of actions to get people back to work and school and play and all those other activities.”
When asked by lawmakers who enforces the wearing of masks, Wesley Duke, general counsel for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, replied, “The primary responsibility of this regulation is on the individual and the individual business to comply.”
Duke was pressed further on what kind of penalties there were for violations by customers. “The first offense is they would receive a warning,” he said. “The business could call the local health department, or they could choose to call law enforcement, if the person would not comply.”
A second offense could result in a $50 fine, which increases to $75 for a third offense and $100 for a fourth or subsequent offense, according to the regulation, which is only in effect for 30 days, although it contains a renewal clause.
Sen. Steven West, R-Paris, the committee co-chair, expressed concerns about a lack of due process hearing for businesses found to be in violation. Duke replied, “I see nothing that would prevent them from seeking due process in the courts, but as far as the body of the regulation, we did not establish a hearing process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.