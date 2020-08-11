PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews and contract mowing crews continue to be on the move across the 12 counties of KYTC District 1.
A contract mowing crew planned to start work along Interstate 24 near Paducah Monday. A litter pick-up crew started work ahead of mowing crews in the afternoon on the Kentucky side of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.
The mowing crew will follow with work advancing eastward along I-24. This crew will be mowing along U.S. 60 from the I-24 Paducah Exit 4 Interchange to the McCracken-Ballard County Line, as well as KY 1954/John Puryear Drive from Paducah Exit 11 to the John Puryear Bridge and along U.S. 68 near the Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 Interchange in McCracken County.
The mowing crew will then continue working eastward along I-24 to the Trigg-Christian County Line near the 69 mile marker.
A mowing crew will also be working along the lower Purchase Parkway in Fulton County where crews have held off mowing to allow herbicide sprayed on Johnsongrass and noxious weeks along the right-of-way to have optimum impact.
Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage and should be treated with the same respect and caution as other work zones.
Drivers are urged to slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles that may be required to travel into and across travel lanes from time to time as they go about their work. Motorists should also be mindful of personnel in close proximity to traffic flow in areas with ongoing mowing or litter removal activities.
As a reminder, political signs and other advertising are not allowed along state right-of-way and should be removed. Yard signs and other signs create both an obstacle and a safety hazard for mowing crews and will be removed by state personnel.
In addition to contract mowing crews, state crews are continuing mowing activities along U.S. Highways and rural secondary highways in many Western Kentucky counties.
Mowing crews will have active work zones across the region anytime weather conditions allow for about the next month.
