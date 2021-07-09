FRANKFORT (KT) – Kentucky has begun to see another uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
During a Capitol press conference, Stack said Kentucky had seen eight straight weeks of declines. “Last week, there were 100 more cases than the week before. The positivity rate is also going up. It has increased more than one percentage point over the last eight or nine days. I think those are real increases. The real question is, will the vaccines help to keep those at lower levels, and will it keep the hospitals and the ICUs from getting filled up?”
He said all the evidence so far is that the vaccines have been “wildly protective and very helpful. They’re not perfect, though.”
Stack confirmed that there is great concern over the Delta variant and that it’s important people do not get complacent when it comes to getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. While the immediate crisis has passed, the pandemic has not.
“In the span of eight weeks, according to the CDC, the Delta variant has gone from 3% to 10%, to 30%, and they project the next two-week period it will be 51%,” he said. “That’s been a tripling every two weeks. Our numbers are increasing and will increase for the Delta variant in Kentucky. It currently stands at 26 cases in Kentucky.”
Stack said the Delta variant is two-and-a-half times more effective in spreading, which means if it gets in your community, “it’s going to spread real fast.”
