FRANKFORT (KT) — Kentucky’s financially troubled pension system for state and local government employees got a big shot in the arm to its health insurance plan of over $42 million Tuesday.
Kentucky Retirement Systems reported it will receive a total of $42.8 million from Humana, the Systems’ Medicare Plan administrator, due to a COVID-19 premium credit and a partial refund in recognition of lower-than-expected health care costs KRS members incurred during 2019. The COVID-19 premium credit will be more than $30.2 million. This credit is part of Humana’s recent effort to support its members during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.