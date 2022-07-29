LEXINGTON — (TNS) Eight deaths have been reported out of the Eastern Kentucky counties affected by severe flooding Thursday, according to a spokesperson with Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
“Tonight we need your continued prayers for the people of Eastern Kentucky. This is an ongoing natural disaster, with more rain expected tonight that could worsen the situation. The death toll has heartbreakingly risen to 8 Kentuckians lost. Thank you to our heroic first responders for doing such important work,” Beshear said in a Facebook post.
One death has been confirmed in Perry County due to severe flash flooding which struck Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday night. Beshear said the victim was an elderly woman, who Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs said was 82.
According to Combs, the victim, who has not yet been named, drowned in the Coneva community of Perry County. The death was reported around 10:48 a.m. She had reportedly left her house trying to get to higher ground.
The victim went missing around midnight or 1 a.m. Thursday and was discovered around 8 or 9 a.m. Thursday, Combs said. Others are unaccounted for.
Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife were on the scene with the county coroner to investigate and remove the individual from the water.
One death has been reported in neighboring Knott County, according to WYMT, which spoke with the Knott County coroner, who there are still multiple people still missing.
The other information as to the locations of the victims was not available.
With rain continuing to come down, one official said “conditions are horrendous” to help rescue those who need help.
“We are having a very difficult time getting to people,” Engle said. “Roads are blocked by trees, washed away completely or covered with water. It is now physically impossible to get to some people.”
Engle said assisting agencies such as volunteer fire departments are also having a hard time getting to those needing rescue.
Engle said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will be handling investigations into fatalities.
Thursday morning, Beshear declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding. Counties that have declared local emergencies include Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher and Pike.
In Clay County, Brian Jackson, deputy director of Clay County Emergency Management said law enforcement agencies are responding to two “probable” drowning deaths, but those have not been confirmed.
Beshear stated his administration expected loss of life to occur because of the flooding.
“What we’re going to see coming out of this is massive property damage. We expect the loss of life. Hundreds will lose their homes,” he said. “This is going to be yet another event that’s going to take not months, but likely years for many families to rebuild and recover from.”
