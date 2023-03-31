(TNS) Reactions and condolences were abundant Thursday morning after a fatal crash involving two Army Blackhawk helicopters at Fort Campbell that killed nine military members.
Many Kentucky political leaders from the local to federal level on both sides of the aisle took to social media, said they were “deeply saddened” and offered their thoughts and prayers.
Military officials confirmed Thursday morning that nine people were killed in the crash, which happened during a training routine in Trigg county Wednesday night.
The Kentucky Senate held a moment of silence for the victims before it began its last day of business for this year’s legislative session.
Gov. Andy Beshear called the accident “tragic” on Twitter, and announced his plans to travel to Trigg County to support the troops and families affected.
The Kentucky House Democrats also offered prayers to troops, who they said “risk so much to keep us safe and to protect freedom here and around the world.”
“We will never forget their willingness to serve and the sacrifices they make on our behalf,” the tweet said.
Members of the GOP — including several Republican candidates for governor — echoed similar statements.
The Republican Party of Kentucky said it was mourning the loss of soldiers and praying for their families.
Like others, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he was “deeply saddened” about the tragedy, and extended thanks to law enforcement on the scene.
“I am grateful to the law enforcement and first responders who responded and assisted at the scene. Our prayers are with their families,” he said.
