(KT) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Friday that the public can expect an “imminent” release of the details of a 10-year business plan to help move the United States Postal Service to a more solid financial footing.
DeJoy, speaking on a Zoom call to representatives from the National Newspaper Association, shared his perspective on the long-standing challenges that the cash-strapped USPS needs to address.
“We’ve had a difficult time at the Postal Service, but we are starting to see a recovery now. We’re hopeful that we are back to pre-COVID levels in terms of service,” DeJoy said.
A $40 billion investment for organizational and workforce improvements will soon be requested, and how that will be funded is included in the soon-expected 10-year business plan.
DeJoy noted the positives that USPS enjoys — it delivers to 161 million addresses every day. “We are strategically located … improving access to our whole network is our focus.”
Mail volume is the crosshairs of USPS management. “We are down to just under three pieces per delivery per stop,” he said, noting that is down from six pieces per delivery a decade ago. “We have a lot of opportunities. No one in the world matches our delivery network.” He added USPS is “trying to reclaim a formidable position in package delivery. We are focusing on how we engage our client base. We want to make it easier and be more widespread so we can hit localities quickly and efficiently.”
In surveying the issues that trouble the system, he said failure to retain career employees is high on the list of problems. He pointed out that USPS hired 200,000 people in the past year, but that did not increase its staffing total, candidly saying that a portion of the new workers was “less adequately trained doing routes.” One of his key goals is to stabilize and strengthen the workforce. “We have too high a turnover rate in our career workforce. That really needs to go down.”
