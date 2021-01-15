LOUISVILLE (KT) — An Edmonson County High School teacher has been arrested on federal charges of attempted production of child pornography and attempted online enticement.
Russell Coleman, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, says William Oneal Lindsey, 28, of Brownsville, was charged on January 13, 2021, in a criminal complaint, following an investigation that also involved the Kentucky Attorney General’s office.
According to the criminal complaint, on January 7, the defendant began an online conversation that was sexual in nature with what he believed to be a minor. In fact, Lindsey was talking with an undercover officer with the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.
After several days of conversations, Lindsey was taken into custody at his place of employment, Edmonson County High School without incident. According to the complaint, Lindsey waived his Miranda rights, and agreed to be interviewed.
During the interview, he admitted the person he met online he knew to be a minor and that the conversation was sexual in nature and he asked for images. He offered that he should not have engaged in the behavior because of the age of the person he was talking to, and went on to say that he had communicated with numerous other girls on various platforms concerning sexually explicit topics and that he believed many of them were minors.
“The United States Attorney’s Office and the Kentucky Attorney General stand united in protecting our kids,” Coleman said. “We will not permit predators to use the guise of our some of our most trusted and respected fellow citizens, its teachers, to exploit our young people.
“Child perpetrators are becoming increasingly clever in the methods they use to entice and exploit children, and our Department of Criminal Investigations is focused on devoting resources to tracking these perpetrators online and stopping them before they can carry out crimes against a child,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Our office worked closely on this investigation with U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, U.S. Secret Service, Kentucky State Police, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Louisville Metro Police Department, and I appreciate their partnership.”
According to Coleman, the maximum penalty for attempted enticement 10 years to life in prison, while attempted production carries a sentence of 15 years to life.
Both counts carry a fine of $250,000, and a minimum of 5 years of supervised release per county, once the prison sentence is completed.
