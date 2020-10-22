FRANKFORT (KT) — Kentucky Department of Education officials appeared before a legislative committee on Wednesday to discuss how they plan to deal with a request by the state budget director’s office to reduce their budget by 8% during the current fiscal year.
Education Commissioner Jason Glass told the General Assembly’s Budget Review Subcommittee on Education reductions during a current budget year are more difficult.
“Some of the funds that we are looking at have already been obligated or expended,” he said. “So, our first consideration is how do we pull back claw back funds that have already been spent?”
Another factor is protecting direct services to students, he stated. “The last place we want to cut is a service that is going to have a direct impact on students.”
Glass said Budget Director John Hicks said to exempt SEEK funding, “We carried that same logic through to funding for pre-schools, area technology centers and the Kentucky School for the Deaf and School for the Blind.”
Glass continued, “This is a very difficult time for anyone to be out of a job, or unemployed, so to the greatest extent that we can, we wanted to avoid reductions that would lead to displacing or laying off employees during this period.”
The total amount appropriated to the department was $4.1 billion, more than $3.8 billion of which was exempted; leaving KDE to cut eight percent from $262.4 million, or almost $28.5 million.
The services most likely to see cuts include the Kentucky Education Technology System, which provides assistance to local districts based on the average daily attendance, or ADA, in four areas of needs: operations, maintenance, replacement of devices and new technology. This would cut the ADA from $21 to $17.
Another area for cuts are the Family Resource Youth Service Centers, which provide services to students and families such as after-school childcare, family literacy services, health services, family crisis and mental health counseling, substance abuse assistance and career exploration counseling.
This money is transferred from KDE to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Because half of the yearly allocation has already been made, any reduction will be taken from the remaining appropriation.
Grants to local school districts that directly support personnel would also be affected, including such programs as Gifted and Talented, Read to Achieve, Math Achievement and Community Education.
Committee Co-Chair Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, reminded the members, “We do have to enact a one-year budget when we come back in January. At that time, as a General Assembly, we will have an opportunity to amend the current year budget, so hopefully we can make some changes there.”
