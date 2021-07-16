ELIZABETHTOWN (KT) – A Hardin County auto supply company is actively recruiting employees as it is adding 150 permanent, full-time jobs due to an increase in business.
Metalsa, a Mexico-based manufacturer, is adding the positions at its Elizabethtown factory. The creation of the new jobs comes with the launch of new business and products with Ford Motor Company and Rivian, the primary customers of the Elizabethtown location.
All positions are full-time, permanent openings for entry-level production technicians. No experience in the automotive industry is required as Metalsa is committed to training employees for their positions. Employees have a full compensation and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, short- and long-term disability coverage, flexible spending accounts and life and AD&D coverage.
“When you start at Metalsa, you provide yourself the opportunity to build your career, not just start a job,” said Linda Aubrey, Human Development at Metalsa. “At Metalsa, our benefits and earnings opportunities allow employees to provide for and support their families. Additionally, the opportunities for advancement are endless—either into skilled trades through our apprenticeship or into management.”
In addition to the 150 production technician positions available, Metalsa is also hiring for skilled trades positions including maintenance and tooling. There are many salaried positions in operations, quality, engineering and more available.
In addition to the benefits package, Metalsa employees enjoy full union benefits after 90 days, as well as bonuses for new hires, referring applicants, perfect attendance and profit-sharing. Compensation begins at $17 per hour and increases up to $22.96, with raises at regular intervals and cost of living increases each September. Second and third-shift employees earn an additional shift differential.
The Metalsa Elizabethtown facility was founded in 1994 and houses welding, assembly, stamping, roll-forming and electronic coating processes.
While the facility currently produces Ford Expedition, Navigator, F-150 Frames, Stampings and Service Frames, Stub Assemblies, Kits and Components for Ford, they are also in the process of launching the F-150 Battery Electric Frame & Battery Tray and the Electric Rivian Truck Cradle.
The Elizabethtown location has over 1,800 full-time employees, while Metalsa worldwide includes more than 10,000.
