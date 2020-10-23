FRANKFORT (KT) — Counterfeit watches that would have been worth more than $8.8 million if they were authentic were seized by Customs and Border Patrol officers at their Port of Cincinnati office located in Erlanger, Ky.
The 11 counterfeit Richard Millie watches originated from Hong Kong and were destined to an individual in New Orleans, Louisiana.
This seizure is part of CBP’s ongoing initiative aimed at protecting U.S. businesses and consumers from unfair Chinese trade practices, known as Operation Mega Flex. This operation has yielded more than 4,200 seizures of illicit goods and 2,400 agricultural violations over the past 15 months.
Officers seized the three shipments, then contacted the agency’s centers of excellence, to determine whether the watches were counterfeit. They determined that they were indeed fake and that if the watches had been genuine would have been worth more than $8.8 million.
“The theft of intellectual property and the trade-in substandard, and often dangerous, goods threatens America’s innovation, economy and consumer health and safety, and it generates proceeds that fund criminal activities and organized crime,” said Richard Gillespie, port director-Cincinnati.
