COVINGTON (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said last week that repairs on the Brent Spence Bridge in northern Kentucky remain on schedule to reopen in three weeks.
The bridge, which carries Interstate 71 and 75 traffic across the Ohio River between Covington and Cincinnati, closed after two northbound trucks collided and burned on the bridge’s lower deck during the early hours of Nov. 11. The bridge is expected to reopen on Dec. 23.
In his progress report, Gray noted:
--Early this week contractors finalized installation of the beams and prepared for a new southbound concrete driving surface.
--Activities this week include the installation of metal deck pans where concrete will be poured and serve as a platform for workers on the bridge, rebar to reinforce the concrete once it is poured and steel connections that tie the deck and barrier wall for added durability.
--The work currently taking place is not temperature-sensitive and inclement weather should not affect the work schedule.
“We literally have all hands on deck as crews work around the clock to restore the bridge to its safe and sound state,” Gray stated. “The project remains on track as activities continue this week to prepare for the installation of the new upper deck.”
