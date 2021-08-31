FRANKFORT (KT) – While it won’t be like the devastation seen along the Gulf Coast and the deep South over the weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Ida are still expected to have a significant effect on Kentucky’s weather over the next couple of days.
Flash flood watches are in effect for all but the western part of Kentucky for Tuesday into Wednesday, however in northern Kentucky the watch began at noon on Monday, due to a cold front dropping down from the north, reaching that part of the state prior to Ida’s arrival.
Two to four inches of rain is forecast within the watch areas, but up to six inches could fall in the north, due to the double whammy of the cold front and Ida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.