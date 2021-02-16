FRANKFORT (KT) – The historic “Singing Bridge” in Frankfort, which has been closed since an automobile crashed into a truss in November, is one step closer to reopening to vehicular traffic.
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) spokesperson said the cabinet has awarded a contract to Judy C. Harp Co. in the amount of $144,307.63. Judy C. Harp Co. is a contractor based in Franklin County.
Though KYTC did not offer comment on the planned completion date, a document from the bid meeting in late January included a “completion date” of May 14.
When in operation, the Singing Bridge carried more than 5,000 vehicles on an average day. The downtown Frankfort traffic vein, which crosses the Kentucky River to connect St. Clair Street to Second Street, is inspected annually and has had several retrofits, the most recent being in 2016. The weight limit of the bridge was reduced to three tons in November 2019.
The bridge’s eastern sidewalk has been left open for pedestrian crossing while vehicular access and the western sidewalk remain closed.
Frankfort’s bridges recently received acclaim from the website bridgehunterchronicles.com. The Singing Bridge was among the bridges receiving accolades, including “Best Bridge Photo” and “Best Kept Secret.”
It is one of the oldest structures in Kentucky, and the last one of its kind built by the King Bridge Co. of Cleveland, Ohio, that is still open to vehicular traffic. The original deck of the structure was made of timber, until its replacement with an open steel grid deck in the 1930s. Sidewalks for pedestrian traffic were added later.
The KYTC spokesperson said that the cabinet will work with the contractor to finalize a schedule of when work will begin and more.
