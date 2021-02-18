FRANKFORT (KT) – As Kentucky digs out from the latest winter storm and braces for yet another one on Wednesday and Thursday, leaders of the General Assembly have canceled all activities this week.
Lawmakers were off for Presidents’ Day on Monday and canceled Tuesday’s session. Legislative Research Director Jay Hartz sent an email Tuesday afternoon, extending the time off because of weather. “The Speaker and Senate President have decided not to convene the General Assembly this week and will move those legislative days,” he wrote.
In addition to the chambers not being in session, it also means all committee meetings scheduled for this week have been postponed.
To make up for this week’s cancellations, the chambers are now scheduled to convene on Feb. 22, March 1 and March 12 in addition to previously scheduled legislative days.
The last day to file bills in the Senate and House has been moved to Feb. 23.
Lawmakers’ final day of the General Assembly’s 2021 regular session is still scheduled to be March 30, the last day allowed by the state constitution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.