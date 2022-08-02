LEXINGTON — (TNS) As search and rescue efforts continue in flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky, the forecast isn’t giving residents or rescuers a break, with more storms and heat expected to bear down on the region this week.
Gov. Andy Beshear took to social media Monday afternoon to warn residents they should seek shelter and “make sure that you get to a safe place” Monday evening.
“More rain is expected throughout Eastern Kentucky later today and into this evening,” Beshear said in a video message. “Isolated flash flooding and damaging wind are both possible. Please, stay away from flooded streams. Take shelter on higher ground. If you live in a flood-prone area, make sure that you get to a safe place.”
Beshear stressed only calling 911 in the event of an emergency.
“Our goal moving in tonight is that everybody gets to a safe place. We don’t want to have to search for any people that are safe right now, and our first responders already have so much work to do,” Beshear said in his address.
A bulletin from the National Weather Service office in Jackson posted earlier Monday warned there’s a chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon into Monday night.
“Incidents of flash flooding will be possible, at locations that see repeated rounds of storms and remain saturated. Some storms tonight may also contain strong to damaging wind gusts,” the NWS weather outlook stated.
Thunderstorms will remain possible at times Tuesday through Sunday, the outlook also stated.
Heat index values are also forecast to peak between 95 and 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
