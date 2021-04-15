LOUISVILLE (KT) – The University of Louisville will be expanding their ongoing program to monitor wastewater for signs of COVID-19, thanks to an $8.6 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.
UofL researchers have already been testing wastewater as part of their Co-Immunity Project, to determine whether coronavirus infection exists in different neighborhoods around Jefferson County. This new work goes one step further, with the goal of estimating how many people within those neighborhoods are infected. If virus levels are high in the wastewater, it may be a signal of widespread infection in the community.
“This could revolutionize the way we track and contain pandemics, and not just COVID-19,” said Aruni Bhatnagar, professor of medicine and Director of the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. “It gives us an invaluable tool that could offer a clearer view of where and how the virus spreads.”
As part of the ongoing effort over the past year, the Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District, or MSD, has sent weekly samples from 12 sites in several neighborhoods and five water quality treatment centers that cover the entire county, to the UofL Center for Predictive Medicine for virus analysis.
In this new work, MSD and other community partners will continue collecting wastewater samples over the next six months. After analysis, UofL will send the results to the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System, which will help inform efforts across the U.S.
As with previous rounds of COVID-19 testing conducted through the Co-Immunity Project, researchers will recruit participants by sending letters to selected households across Jefferson County. They hope to continue to enroll a few thousand people every month, and will compare their COVID-19 infection and antibody results with wastewater samples from the same area, with the goal of finding how they correlate.
“The aim of the project is to figure out whether we can estimate how many people in a given area are infected by simply testing the community wastewater,” said Ted Smith, associate professor of medicine and a lead on the wastewater epidemiology project. “Additionally, this is a passive and comparatively low-cost way to monitor community infection and has the additional benefit of being inclusive of all communities in our city and is a promising step to ensuring public health equity.”
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Co-Immunity Project has conducted ongoing testing and surveys to better understand the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19. During that time, UofL researchers have tested more than 12,000 people for COVID-19 infection and antibodies, beginning with frontline health care workers. They also have worked to gauge how local citizens feel about COVID-19 vaccines, with 91% of Jefferson County residents saying in a recent poll that they would like to be vaccinated.
“This is critically important work in our fight against COVID-19,” said Kevin Gardner, UofL’s executive vice president for research and innovation. “Our hope is that by working with the CDC, we can develop these new, more efficient tools for tracking pandemics and take a big step in advancing health for all of our community.”
