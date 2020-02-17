FRANKFORT – While former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray is still just a little more than two months into his tenure as the secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, he said last week that he has a firm understanding of the importance of a federal transportation grant.
He told an audience of community and business leaders from throughout western Kentucky Thursday in Frankfort that he remembers, from his days as mayor, how big winning one of these grants is to a community. In his case, it was a grant, known as a TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grant, that back in the mid-2010s, Lexington was trying to secure one of these grants in order to develop what is known as Town Branch Commons, which created a two-to-three-mile-long park in the city.
Those are now known as BUILD grants, which stands for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development.
“We didn’t win it on the first try,” Gray said at Frankfort’s Buffalo Trace Distillery during what is known as West Kentucky Day at the Kentucky General Assembly. It is a day when western Kentucky communities basically invade the capital city in order to meet face to face with state legislators and officials in an attempt to show support for some causes and projects specifically affecting those areas.
Eventually, Lexington won the TIGER grant, Gray said.
“I know, from experience, what a big boost winning a competitive federal grant does to spur growth and move a city forward,” he said, then taking time to address three such grants that have been awarded to western Kentucky communities, one of which went to Calloway County in late 2018.
“This $23 million BUILD grant went to Calloway County for the reconstruction and widening of U.S. 641 from Murray to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. Completing this corridor will give us a critical transportation link connecting Calloway County to Interstate 40 via Paris, Tennessee and it will unlock economic development opportunity for the rural southwestern region of the state. The design and environmental work on the project is complete and we are actively purchasing right of way today to move the construction contract this fall.”
The largest of the three BUILD grants has gone to Christian County, which received a grant for $48 million that is serving as a pavement rehabilitation project for the Pennyrile Parkway near Hopkinsville. Gray said this is helping prepare that highway for its ultimate connection to what has been known as the West Kentucky Parkway, but now goes by the name Interstate 69, which is expected to create the first highway in the country to go from Canada to Mexico.
In addition, Paducah and McCracken County recently received a BUILD grant for more than $10 million that will address two areas. The first will go to riverport improvements, as well as pedestrian and bicycle paths throughout Paducah. This also will include widening U.S. 62 at KY 999, which runs through the Paducah Information Age Park, west of the city, and is expected to begin in earnest this fall.
“Now, a lot of people are suspicious of (these kinds of grants) but I can tell you from experience, from selling to customers and clients all across the country, these things are a big deal,” said Gray, who has been down the road of pursuing grants for many years with his family’s construction company that began in Glasgow, as well as when he was mayor in Lexington.
Gray said these kinds of grants not only improve the morale of a community, they also fall in line with the economic development ideas of Gov. Andy Beshear. He said these grants are the epitome of the two main ideas Beshear’s plan promotes, quality of life and economic development, with quality of life actually seeming to be of more importance in this day and age.
He said these projects, and others, are going a long way to attract more businesses to western Kentucky to establish plants and other ventures that create jobs.
“Gov. Beshear has said that he wants to build an economy and state that not only attracts businesses, but retains our people, specifically, our young people. When it’s time for students to go to college or to graduate, we want them to be really hard-pressed to find another community or another state to work in,” he said. “Transportation and economic development go hand in hand and are a big part of the equation when it comes to building a thriving Kentucky. So we continue to invest in our transportation links to attract business in Kentucky and set up shop.”
Gray had what many viewed as a very successful tenure as Lexington’s mayor that ended in 2018. In that time, Lexington came to be known as one of the best-run cities in America, with one of Gray’s biggest triumphs being for the health insurance of city workers being made more affordable, which he has said was made possible by the efforts of many.
However, in his opening remarks, he recalled an experience from shortly after Beshear appointed him transportation secretary in which one person was not exactly predicting success for his new position.
“I was in the Lexington airport and I was sitting there talking on the phone and waiting for a plane and there was a woman sitting across from me and I could tell she sort of recognized something about me and I got off the phone and she said, ‘You’re the mayor, aren’t you?’ I said, ‘Well, yes, I am, but I was mayor until (2018).’ She said, ‘Oh yeah, you’ve got that transportation job now, don’t you?’” Gray said, preparing the audience for what amounted to the punch line. “And I thought she was gonna congratulate me or something, and she didn’t miss a beat. She said, ‘Ohhhh, that’s a bad job! You can’t please nobody in that town!’ Well, I got her name and her name is Charlene Eads and she lives in Berea, and I’m always going to remember Charlene.”
