UNION CITY, Tenn. – Radio NWTN in Union City reported earlier this week that Harley-Davidson has announced it has cut ties with Abernathy Harley-Davidson in Union City.
Radio NWTN said the decision was made following comments that were allegedly made by the dealer about the Black Lives Matter protests that are continuing across the nation. A week ago, Polaris also announced it would cut ties with the dealer.
The posts were on the Facebook page of Russell Abernathy, owner of the Polaris, Harley-Davidson and Honda powersports stores in Union City. Radio NWTN said that Abernathy has claimed that his page was hacked.
Radio NWTN reported that protests have been conducted at the Abernathy dealership in recent days.
In a statement, Harley-Davidson said: “Racism, hate or intolerance have no place in our world including within the Harley-Davidson community, employees, dealers or riders. We recently became aware of racist comments posted on one of our dealer owner’s Facebook page and immediately started a review process. We will not tolerate this type of behavior in our network, and today we are announcing that the dealer owner in question will no longer be part of our dealer network. Harley-Davidson is committed to diversity and inclusion. We strive to create a welcoming environment for everyone.”
