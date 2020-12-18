FRANKFORT (KT) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday decided against blocking Gov. Andy Beshear’s order closing private and public schools to in-person classes, saying that his order will expire this week.
“Under all of the circumstances, especially the timing and the impending expiration of the Order, we deny the application without prejudice to the applicants or other parties seeking a new preliminary injunction if the Governor issues a school-closing order that applies in the new year,” the ruling says.
The Supreme Court declined to take up the case, with only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil M. Gorsuch dissenting, saying they would grant the application, vacate the Sixth Circuit’s stay and “remand the matter for further consideration under the proper legal standards.”
Beshear broke the news at Thursday’s press conference, saying his order treated all public and private schools equally and helped slow the growth of COVID-19.
The Supreme Court was responding to an emergency request made by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron and 17 private Christian schools to reopen their classrooms to in-person instruction.
The lawsuit argued the governor’s order infringes on the First Amendment rights of religious schools.
Thirty-eight Republican U.S. senators, including Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky, filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Cameron. They said the court should reaffirm that religious liberty still exists in a pandemic.
“It said we were treating all schools the same and taking steps to protect the lives of those around us,” Beshear said of the order. “I did not order schools to close, just go to NTI or distance learning.”
Beshear’s order said elementary schools not in the “red zone” could reopen Dec. 7 if they followed state guidelines. Counties in the “red zone” have 25 or more new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
The vast majority of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the red zone.
Beshear announced 54 deaths related to the coronavirus at Thursday’s press conference.
Kentucky Democratic Party spokesman Marisa McNee released a statement applauding the decision, saying the governor “was justied in taking measures to slow COVID-19 in Kentucky.”
“It’s time for Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the GOP majority in the state legislature to stop playing political games and work with Governor Beshear to help keep Kentuckians safe.”
