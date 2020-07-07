FRANKFORT (KT) — As Kentucky reopens from restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus, traffic on the roads is increasing, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety is reminding drivers to “Stop Speeding Before it Stops You.”
“Speeding is 100% preventable and obeying the posted speed limit reduces the risk of death or injury for drivers, passengers and other road users,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Safe driving is one way we can all be a good neighbor on the road.”
According to highway safety officials, around 30 percent of fatal crashes in Kentucky last year involved a speeding and/or aggressive driver, a figure that rises to around one-third, nationwide.
“Too many lives are lost each year in speed-related crashes,” said Kentucky Office of Highway Safety Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “Whether you are driving a car, truck or motorcycle, we urge you to eliminate all distractions and drive at a safe, legal speed.”
“Driving over the speed limit greatly reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected situations such as stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the road, or encountering vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists,” Siwula said. “In order to save lives, we must all work together, making safe choices each time we get behind the wheel.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has the following tips for dealing with speeding and/or aggressive drivers:
--Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.
--Give them plenty of space, as they may lose control of their vehicle more easily.
--Avoid eye contact and ignore gestures.
--Wear your seat belt, which is your best defense against injury and death.
--If you are safely able to report an aggressive driver to law enforcement, provide a vehicle description, license number, location, and if possible, direction of travel.
--If you are being followed by an aggressive driver, drive to a safe place such as the nearest police or fire station, gas station or other places where there are people. Use your horn to get someone’s attention. Do not get out of your car and do not drive home.
For more information, go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.
