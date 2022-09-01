FRANKFORT – (KT) Kentucky is getting help from the state of Louisiana in finding medium term housing for those displaced by last month’s eastern Kentucky flood with the donation of up to 300 travel trailers.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement during a Capitol press conference Wednesday after working with Gov. John Bel Edwards to receive the travel trailers, which were originally acquired from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid Hurricane Ida survivors.
“We have seen amazing helpers, Kentuckians helping one another and our fellow Americans from all over the country donating to help our families,” Beshear said. “Now we are seeing Gov. Edwards and the state of Louisiana helping our people with critical shelter. Unfortunately, folks in Louisiana know the pain and devastation of natural disasters all too well. But despite all they’ve been through themselves, this state is still choosing to pay it forward. Now more families in Kentucky will have quicker access to intermediate housing.”
Louisiana originally purchased the travel trailers; however, they are seeking cost reimbursement from FEMA. While the travel trailers are provided at no cost to the state, funds from the recently passed Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for emergencies relief package will be used to transport and prepare the travel trailers for families in eastern Kentucky.
“We understand the importance of helping people in the aftermath of a natural disaster, including helping them find shelter as they begin the process of rebuilding their lives,” Edwards said in a statement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Kentucky to help its residents in Eastern Kentucky by providing interim shelter as they recover and rebuild from the devastating floods that swept through their region in July.”
In addition to the travel trailers from Louisiana, Kentucky officials have moved 119 travel trailers that housed Western Kentucky tornado survivors to Eastern Kentucky and are purchasing 23 more. Nearly 350 flooding survivors are also currently sheltered at the Kentucky State Parks in the region.
Thirty-nine Kentuckians lost their lives, two more are still missing, and thousands of families lost their homes and nearly all their possessions due to the flooding.
To learn more about the recovery efforts, visit the governor’s disaster relief resources website, and click here to donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
