FRANKFORT — Kentucky State Senator Stan Humphries (R-Cadiz) announced Monday that he would not be seeking reelection for his 1st District seat in 2020.
In a letter Humphries sent out to constituents Monday, he said that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve western Kentucky over the past eight years.
“Upon much prayer and deliberation with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election for the 1st Senate District seat in 2020,” Humphries wrote. “This decision has been a difficult one, as I have enjoyed the privilege of serving you in Frankfort over the last eight years.”
In his letter, he thanked those who offered support and guidance throughout his time in the Kentucky State Senate. He said he was grateful to his family and friends for their continued support as he made repeated trips from Cadiz to Frankfort.
“First, I would like to thank all of those who have offered support, guidance, and encouragement throughout my time with the Kentucky State Senate. I am incredibly grateful to my friends, family, and loved ones for standing by my side as I traveled back and forth from Cadiz to the Capitol,” he wrote. “I would also like to thank my colleagues at the Legislative Research Commission – Thank you for the unwavering dedication and assistance you have provided me over the years; the General Assembly truly could not function without your service. I am also indebted to my fellow state senators and all members of the Kentucky General Assembly with whom I had the great privilege of serving. Thank you for the friendships and collaboration, I will always cherish my time as a Legislator.”
He said looking back on his time with the senate, he was encouraged by the many things the legislature has been able to accomplish over the last few years.
“Although there is always work to be done, Kentucky is demonstrating some great improvement and advancements,” he wrote. “Being a state senator is both challenging and rewarding, but I am honored to have been a member of the General Assembly, a group of Kentuckians that strive to make effective policy changes that we, as a commonwealth, can all be proud of. Every milestone is a group effort, and it is my hope that we can continue to find new ways to collectively move Kentucky forward in the future.”
Humphries said he plans to continue to work toward progress for the state in the remainder of his term.
“Although this decision did not come easy, I look forward to spending more time with my family and loved ones. I will always be an advocate for our region and look forward to offering my support to whomever takes my place,” he said. “But until then, the 2020 Regular Session is right around the corner and I am eager to continue working on your behalf. Thank you for allowing me to represent our Western Kentucky home in Frankfort.”
