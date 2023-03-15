FRANKFORT – State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) saw House Bill 386 pass last week on the House floor.
HB 386 expands the requirement to move over or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle to include disabled vehicles when the vehicle is displaying a warning signal, such as flashers or retroflected signals.
“Increasing the safety of our roadways for some of the commonwealths most vulnerable is vital to ensuring all lives are taken into consideration,” Imes said. “Treating our disabled vehicles with the same respect as an emergency vehicle is a courtesy I believe we should incorporate into law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.