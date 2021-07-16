FRANKFORT (KT) - State Auditor Mike Harmon says the General Assembly should address the issue of procurement contracts between vendors and county jails to provide communications services for inmates.
In a data bulletin released on Thursday, Harmon said, “These contracts have become a newly developed source of revenue for our county jails and are raising a variety of issues for jailers, county governments and our auditors. Our data bulletin, which is not an audit, provides information about the types of communication service contracts at county jails, how they were procured and the financial benefits jails are receiving from communication services vendors.”
Some of the benefits to the jails include commissions, free maintenance, free monitoring and archiving of communications, a technology grant, incentive bonuses, a line of credit and, in some cases, a signing bonus. Not all contracts contain every one of those benefits, according to the data bulletin, but they each contain a commission payable to the jail.
For fiscal year 2020, the most revenue that Kentucky’s county jails reported as receiving from communication services and equipment contracts came from commissions and technology grants. During fiscal year 2020, 75 county jails reported commissions of more than $9.68 million. Additionally, 29 jails received over $1.38 million from technology grants during fiscal year 2020. These technology grant funds were used for a variety of purchases.
