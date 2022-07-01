LOUISVILLE — (KT) A Jefferson circuit court judge issued a restraining order against Kentucky’s trigger law banning abortion on Thursday.
The ACLU of Kentucky filed the lawsuit on Monday, mere days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion and triggering Kentucky’s abortion ban. Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Eric Friedlander, secretary of Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, were among the named defendants.
Judge Mitch Perry heard arguments in the case Wednesday. Attorneys representing Kentucky’s two abortion providers, EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood in Louisville, argued that Kentucky’s constitution allows for abortion — an issue that Kentucky voters will take up in November.
Leaders from Planned Parenthood and the ACLU commended the ruling.
“We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe last Friday, numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care. Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over.”
Attorney General Daniel Cameron condemned the ruling, saying Perry’s decision lacked a basis in Kentucky’s constitution.
“We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky...The U.S. Supreme Court made it abundantly clear in Dobbs (v. Jackson Women’s Health) that decisions about the protection of life should be decided by the states and the people through their representatives,” Cameron said in a statement Thursday morning.
“Our General Assembly clearly expressed Kentucky’s support for life by passing the Human Life Protection Act with bipartisan support. We will do everything possible to continue defending this law and to ensure that unborn life is protected in the Commonwealth,” he said.
Cameron added that his office will be seeking relief from Thursday’s court order.
Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, expressed gratitude for Cameron’s pledge to fight Perry’s order allowing abortions to resume in Kentucky.
“It is disappointing and frustrating that a judge would block Kentucky’s trigger law designed to protect unborn children. It is a reminder that we are still in battle, even in a state like Kentucky, where the people have clearly spoken through their elected representatives to protect the unborn,” Gray said. “Kentucky Baptists pray that, this November, voters will support Amendment 2, the Yes for Life Amendment to the state constitution, that would prevent such judicial overreach in the future.”
The temporary restraining order does not have a set end date, but Perry has scheduled another hearing for Wednesday, July 6. Until then, abortions can resume in the commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.