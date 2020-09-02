FRANKFORT – (KT) A northern Kentucky Family Court judge has been ordered removed from office by the Judicial Conduct Commission following a lengthy investigation.
Dawn M. Gentry was serving as Kenton County Family Court judge when she was charged with 12 counts of misconduct in office, some dating back to her 2018 campaign. She had been appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Matt Bevin in 2016.
She was found to have coerced members of her Guardian Ad Litem panel (which represents the interests of children in family court cases) into donating to her campaign, retaliating against an attorney who refused to contribute by removing him from the panel, and having court staff work on her campaign during office hours.
Another allegation the commission found to be true, stated that Gentry and two staffers would leave the courthouse during regular court hours, leaving the office unstaffed during that time; that she approved inaccurate timesheets and permitted staffers to store and consume alcoholic beverages in court offices.
She was also found to have engaged in “simulated” sexual activity with a man and another woman in the courthouse during working hours, appointed friends to the Guardian Ad Litem panel who contributed to her campaign, refused to be candid with the Commission about hiring and firing members of the Guardian Ad Litem panel, failed to be candid with the Commission about the sexual relationship with an employee, and retaliated against a person who testified before the Commission.
Gentry was acquitted of two other counts, one in which she was accused of holding hearings with only one side present, and one regarding friendship with an attorney who appeared before her on cases.
In announcing their decision, the five-member Commissioner noted, “This case does not involve one or two isolated occurrences, but instead involves a pattern of misconduct and repeated exercise of extremely poor judgment – on and off the Bench -- by the Respondent that continued for over a year, including after Respondent was informed that a complaint was filed with the Commission against her.”
The panel continued, by quoting a Supreme Court rule on Judicial conduct, “Judges should maintain the dignity of judicial office at all times and avoid both impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in their professional and personal lives. They should aspire at all times to conduct that ensures the greatest public confidence in their independence, impartiality, integrity, and competence.”
They concluded, “Respondent [Gentry] failed in essentially every respect of this fundamental rule applicable to all judges. After proper notice and hearing, and based on the totality of the circumstances and evidence presented at the Final Hearing and the broad range of repeated and systemic misconduct by Respondent over a substantial period of time, the Commission by a vote of 5-0 orders that Respondent be removed from office.”
Gentry had been suspended from office pending the outcome of the disciplinary procedures.
She has 10 days to appeal the order to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
