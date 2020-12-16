FRANKFORT – (KT) Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that he has joined nine other states in an antitrust lawsuit against Google.
The suit alleges Google has violated federal and state antitrust laws through anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices, and deceptive misrepresentations, in connection with its role in the multibillion-dollar online display advertising industry.
“Google’s anticompetitive and deceptive business practices related to online advertising have harmed consumers and businesses, and they have no place in Kentucky’s marketplace,” Cameron said. “We joined this lawsuit to restore free-market competition within the online display advertising industry, and to ensure Google complies with state and federal laws.”
Cameron’s office says the internet has revolutionized the way people consume content and the types of ads that companies can purchase to reach consumers, including online display ads. In addition to representing both the buyers and the sellers of online display advertising, Google competes directly against the buyers and sellers they separately represent, while operating the largest exchange of digital advertising. Google’s exchange trades in billions of ad impressions a day.
The coalition’s lawsuit alleges that Google monopolized, or attempted to monopolize, products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online display advertising. The complaint also alleges that Google engaged in false, misleading, and deceptive acts while selling, buying, and auctioning online display ads. These anticompetitive and deceptive practices demonstrably harmed publishers’ ability to monetize content, increased advertisers’ costs to advertise, and directly harmed consumers.
Google’s monopolization of online display advertising includes an anticompetitive agreement with Facebook, misrepresenting customers, suppressing competition, and harming consumers in violation of antitrust and consumer protection laws.
This is the second lawsuit Cameron has become part of against Google in the last two months. In October, he joined the U.S. Justice Department and ten other state attorneys general in one that coalition says stems from Google’s anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets.
That complaint, similar to one brought in 1998 by the DOJ and a coalition of attorneys general against Microsoft, alleges that Google entered a series of exclusive agreements to eliminate competition by requiring its search engine to serve as the default or exclusive search function on billions of mobile devices and computers worldwide. The complaint also contends that Google, which accounts for almost 90 percent of all search queries in the United States, unlawfully maintained monopolies in search and search advertising.
Last week, he joined 47 other attorneys general, in filing a bi-partisan federal anti-trust lawsuit against Facebook.
It alleges that over the last decade, Facebook violated federal anti-trust laws by illegally acquiring competitors and cutting services to smaller competing companies. Coalition members also contend that these illegal business practices harmed Facebook users by depriving them of the benefits of competition, reducing privacy protections, and decreasing services to increase advertising revenue.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
