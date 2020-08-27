LOUISVILLE – (KT) Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and pro-life advocate Abby Johnson were among the impassioned speakers Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention.
Both voiced their support for the reelection of President Donald J. Trump and gave reasons why voters should support him on Nov. 3.
“Let’s be honest, no one is excited about Joe Biden. And so I ask you to judge the record,” Cameron said. “On criminal justice reform: Joe Biden couldn’t do it, but President Trump did. On the economy: Joe Biden couldn’t do it, but President Trump did build an economy that worked for everyone, especially minorities, and he will do it again.”
Cameron said Biden is “captive to the radical left, a movement committed to cancel culture and the destruction of public discourse.”
Cameron, the first Black man to be elected to the attorney general role in his state, lamented “anarchists mindlessly tearing up American cities.” Kentucky has felt the brunt of racial injustice and police brutality protests in recent months as demonstrators demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who died in an encounter with police after they issued a no-knock warrant on the wrong house.
Protests have taken place in Louisville for the past 90 days with Tuesday being one of the biggest yet. Hundreds marched, chanted, and even blocked roads with 64 being arrested. Cameron is under pressure from across the country to decide whether three Louisville police officers will face criminal charges.
“Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or of David Dorn, Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept this all-out assault on Western civilization,” he said.
Cameron called Biden a “backward thinker.”
“Black folks are not monolithic in our thinking. We are the only group of individuals that are told we have to subscribe to one party, and that’s the Democratic Party,” he said. “I’m here to say enough is enough, and I know that there are millions of African Americans that look just like me that aren’t in chains and have minds of their own to articulate their views and their values.”
Cameron said his faith and upbringing in a small Kentucky town formed his values.
“I know there are folks that look just like me who have had great consternation over being Democrats over the course of their lives. I’m here to say ... the Republican Party stands open and welcoming to those that might want to take a different path.
“Mr. Vice President, look at me. I am Black; we are not all the same, sir, I am not in chains, my mind is my own and you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin,” Cameron said. “Joe Biden is a backward thinker in a world craving forward-looking leadership,” said Cameron. “There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements.”
Johnson told her story of how she was recruited to Planned Parenthood while in college and, even while climbing through their ranks as a rising star, learned of the "atrocities" taking place in regard to abortions and how she did what she could to get out of the organization and even began fighting against it.
“For me, abortion is real,” Johnson said. “I know what it sounds like, I know what abortion smells like. Did you even know it had a smell? I’ve been the perpetrator to these babies, to these women. I’ve seen an unborn baby fighting back, desperate to move away from the section. I’ll never forget what doctors said next, ‘Beam me up, Scottie.’’’
She said watching an abortion was a horrific experience that has lifelong consequences. Planned Parenthood misrepresented itself to her when she was being recruited.
Johnson was told she needed to double her quota of abortions because “abortion is how we make our money.”
Johnson, the subject of the movie “Unplanned,” left Planned Parenthood and has started a nonprofit of her own called And Then There Were None that helps those who are trying to get out of the organization. She said she has helped nearly 600 transition out of the industry.
Johnson said it’s imperative to reelect President Trump, calling him “the most pro-life president we’ve ever had.”
She shared some of the actions Trump has taken since taking office, including putting in several pro-life judges on benches. He also overturned an Obama-Biden rule that allowed a subsidy for abortion.
“Life is a core tenant of who we are as Americans,” she said. “This election choice is between two radical anti-life activists and the most pro-life president we have ever had. That’s something that should compel you to action. Go door to door, make calls, talk to your neighbors and friends. Vote on November 3. Take action that reelects our president, and do it with our very most vulnerable residents in mind – the ones who haven’t been born yet.”
