(TNS) A revived Kentucky distillery that’s already making a big splash with its horseshoe-shaped bottle is launching a new bourbon.
Green River Distilling Co. announced the Owensboro distiller is expanding with two new expressions. The first, Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon, will launch in 21 new markets this month. It’s 70 percent Kentucky corn, 21 percent wheat and 9 percent 6-row barley, according to a news release.
Green River Wheated is 90 proof and has a suggested retail price of $34.99.
How does it taste?
“Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon leads with a beautiful peach and caramel aroma coupled with apricot and cinnamon. Bursting with flavor, on the palate you’ll find toffee, pastry and hazelnut that guide toward a honeyed finish that’s smooth and balanced,” said Dan Callaway, VP of new product development, in the news release. “In contrast with Green River Bourbon, which brings a hearty backbone of rye spice, the wheated expression lends itself to easy drinking while holding its own distinct character. It’s a wonderful take on a classic Kentucky recipe and the perfect addition to the iconic Green River brand.”
The second release will be Green River Full Proof Single Barrel, a new version of their flagship high rye bourbon. This limited release will be available to buy annually; bars and stores will be able hand-select their single barrel version.
Green River Distillery history
Green River was originally founded in 1885 and is the 10th oldest distillery in Kentucky. It was the official medicinal whiskey for the U.S. Marine Hospital and was once known as the most expensive whiskey ever sold: 20 barrels were once traded for an interested in a Colorado gold mine, according to the news release. Green River was relaunched in 2022 to critical acclaim and is known as “the Whiskey Without Regrets.”
In July 2022, Green River Distilling was purchased by Bardstown Bourbon Co. and Green River has an established contract distilling business producing, aging and bottling other whiskies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.