FRANKFORT (KT) – The Kentucky National Guard has agreed to extend its mission in support of the U.S. Capitol Police and the Washington D.C. National Guard through May 23.
Approximately 70 volunteer Guardsmen will continue to provide support to the National Capitol Region, although Kentucky’s footprint will be reduced more than half from the 150 personnel who are there now.
Army Capt. Joshua Whitfield, officer in Charge of Task Force Legion, says it was a great opportunity for those who volunteered to go, to not only serve their country but see the sights in the region as well.
“The opportunity to come to DC and serve is a once in a lifetime chance for many,” Whitfield said. “The ability to see the monuments, Arlington and so much American history on a single mission is unheard of. The history in Washington D.C. represents freedom and the American way of life and we all serve to preserve the freedoms our constitution guarantees us. TF Legion Soldiers overwhelmingly rose to the challenges of this mission and I’m very proud of them all.”
