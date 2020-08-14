FRANKFORT (KT) — A Kentucky native, who currently serves as a U.S. district judge, has been nominated by President Donald Trump as a commissioner for the United States Sentencing Commission.
Claria Horn Boom has been a United States district judge for both the eastern and western districts of Kentucky, after being nominated in 2017 by President Trump.
Before her appointment to the federal bench, Boom served as an assistant United States attorney in the eastern and western districts of Kentucky and was in private practice at the Frost, Brown, Todd law firm office in Lexington, as well as King and Spaulding in Atlanta, Georgia.
Boom earned her undergraduate degree at Transylvania University and her law degree at Vanderbilt University. She was born in Ashland but grew up in Martin County where her mother served as county clerk.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, applauded the nomination, saying, “President Trump made a brilliant selection of Judge Claria Horn Boom for the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Since she joined the federal bench, Judge Boom has worked diligently to uphold the rule of law for all who enter her courtroom. It’s exactly what the Senate confirmed her to do.”
