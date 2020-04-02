FRANKFORT — Kentucky cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, as does the death toll.
On the positive side, there were not as many of of either of those on Wednesday in the commonwealth. In his daily report on Kentucky’s status with the disease, Gov. Andy Beshear said that 93 new cases were reported, taking the total number to 680 and continuing a rapidly rising trend that began last week. Just two weeks ago, Kentucky was in the 20s.
There were also two more deaths reported Wednesday, taking the commonwealth’s total to 20. On Tuesday, Beshear had the duty of reporting 114 new cases and seven new deaths, both of which are the highest one-day totals so far.
One of those deaths was reported in Hopkins County, where a 76-year-old man died. The other death was a 60-year-old woman in Daviess County.
Hopkins County received a great deal of attention from Beshear Wednesday. He said that, from reports his office has received, a revival at a Hopkins County church in mid-March has apparently resulted in 24 cases, hundreds of exposures and two deaths. Some of those cases are now reported in other Kentucky counties.
Beshear also urged Kentuckians to begin assessing their activities for this weekend and how things that apparently happened this past weekend — like large gatherings and people using ventures to the grocery store and turning it into “social hour” — cannot be repeated.
“It’s going to be beautiful outside (this weekend),” Beshear said of how most of the commonwealth is expected to have weather conditions that will allow for outdoor activities. “We can’t have a repeat of last weekend.”
Beshear also referred to Tuesday’s assessment by the White House that the number of deaths nationwide could become staggering without social distancing. Those numbers showed that deaths could be in the millions. With Kentucky being a state that enacted social distancing measures early, he said he is holding to numbers that show Kentucky deaths going as high as 3,500. Without social distancing, those numbers are as high as 29,000, he said.
Also, Beshear said the state has sent 40,000 notices of acceptance for people seeking unemployment benefits across the commonwealth. He said those notices were made on Tuesday night and most of those people, he said, had been told by the website that their applications were denied.
