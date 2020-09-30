FRANKFORT – (KT) Kentucky had its second-highest daily total of new cases of the coronavirus with 1,018 cases reported to state public health officials on Tuesday. That totals trails only the 1,163 announced on Aug. 12.
“What that means is we are on pace to have even more cases than last week, where we set a record number of cases,” Gov. Andy Beshear stated during a Capitol press briefing. “When we have 1,018 cases, that means we are going to lose more people moving forward. (A total of) 1,018 cases are far too many.”
That brings the pandemic total to 67,856, since the first case was reported in Kentucky on March 6. Of the new cases, 157 were children under 18.
Beshear said the near record total of new cases should serve as a wake-up call. “We can’t let this thing get out of control again, because maybe we’re tired. We know the steps that it takes,” he said. “We really need you to wear your masks.”
He also reported eight more deaths on Tuesday, which makes 1,170 Kentuckians who have lost their lives to the coronavirus. The latest include a 93-year-old woman from Bell County; an 86-year-old man from Bullitt County; a 77-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman from Floyd County; a 71-year-old woman from Henderson County; a 68-year-old man from Hickman County; and two women, ages 86 and 87, from Kenton County.
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 1,446,385 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.24 percent, down from Monday’s 4.41 percent; and at least 11,792 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, Beshear said he would look into cases at the Transportation Cabinet’s drivers’ license and REAL ID facility in Frankfort after it was brought to the attention of Kentucky Today, and other employees were not being informed.
He said Tuesday he was informed there were three cases. “I do believe there has been communication to co-workers on it, but we can step it up. Somebody was worried about not having that information and we’re not communicating enough, and we need to step up and set that example.”
Concerns also included no plexiglass shield between employees and the public. “We are going to be installing plexiglass where we believe it is necessary,” he said. “I believe there was some thought that everything could be done six feet apart, but listen, it’s a small expense for how much we can protect our people. Our goal is when we find a problem, to solve it.”
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
