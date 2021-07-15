FRANKFORT (KT) – Only one elected position in Kentucky requires passing an examination before running for office, and that test, which is administered only once every four years, will be given this fall.
That office is property valuation administrator, commonly known as PVA, and the election in every county takes place in 2022.
The only 2021 statewide PVA exam is scheduled for Nov. 17, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. EST, and will be given at the Triple Crown Pavilion, located at 1780 Plantside Drive in Jeffersontown.
Participants will have 3 1/2 hours to complete the examination, which consists of questions to test the applicant’s general knowledge. There is no study guide for the examination, but it is based on verbal and mathematical skills. All materials necessary to take the examination, including calculators, are supplied.
To register for the exam, applicants must meet the criteria set forth in Section 100 of the Kentucky Constitution.
--Be at least 24 years of age.
--Be a citizen of Kentucky.
--Be a resident of the state at least two years preceding the election.
--Be a resident in the county in which they intend to file for office at least one year prior to the election.
Pre-registration for the examination with the Department of Revenue is required. Visit DOR’s Office of Property Valuation to complete and submit the online registration form. Upon successfully completing the online pre-registration, individuals will receive email confirmation of their reservation within one to two business days. Pre-registration will close on Nov. 10, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.
Only pre-registered candidates will be admitted for the exam with no walk-ins or registrations allowed on the date of the examination. All examinees will be required to produce a government-issued photo ID at check-in. Further information about the exam may be found here.
The statewide exam will not be offered again until November 2025, but in the event of an unexpected county PVA vacancy, such as early retirement, resignation or death of the elected office holder, a special PVA examination will be scheduled for the affected county or counties only.
Applicants must score at least 70% on the test, and a certificate will be issued to everyone who passes the qualifying examination. Each certificate expires one year from the date of issuance. Incumbent PVAs are not required to take the examination again to run for reelection.
