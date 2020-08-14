LOUISVILLE (KT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron met Wednesday with the family of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville EMT who was shot to death by Louisville Metro Police officers while executing a no-knock warrant on March 13.
After the meeting, Cameron’s spokesperson Elizabeth Kuhn released a statement:
“Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family’s attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization.
“The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth.”
Cameron “seemed sincere and genuine, which I appreciated,” Palmer said in a written statement released to the news media, adding that the attorney general was the one who asked for the meeting.
“We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter,” Palmer said. “The attorney general committed to getting us the truth. We’re going to hold him up to that commitment.”
As for the findings of the investigation, Palmer said Cameron “didn’t say which direction he’s pointing to, and I could be wrong, but after meeting him today I’m more confident that the truth will come out and that justice will be served.”
Cameron’s office has not released any details on the progress of the investigation.
Protests have been ongoing in Louisville, following the May release of a 911 call Taylor’s boyfriend made, moments after the 26-year-old was shot by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door. The noise prompted her boyfriend to fire a shot, wounding one of the officers. They returned fire, and Taylor was struck eight times. No drugs were found in the home.
