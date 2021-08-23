FRANKFORT — This week, KET will begin airing a series of interviews by KET’s Renee Shaw with members of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation. The one-on-one interviews, each a half-hour in length, were recorded earlier this month.
The schedule is as follows:
• U.S. Rep. James Comer, Republican from Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District; KET Monday, Aug. 23 • 5:30 p.m. CDT
• U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, Republican from Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District; KET Tuesday, Aug. 24 • 5:30 p.m. CDT
• U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, Republican from Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District; KET Wednesday, Aug. 25 • 5:30 p.m. CDT
• U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, Republican from Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District; 5:30 p.m. CDTKET Thursday, Aug. 26 • 5:30 p.m. CDT
Interviews with remaining members of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation are slated to be scheduled next week and will be announced once confirmed.
