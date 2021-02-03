HICKORY – Kentucky State Police says an Iowa woman was charged on Monday after the Post 1 headquarters in Hickory received a bomb threat.
According to a news release, detectives with KSP Post 1 began an investigation Sunday evening after receiving a threatening message on the Kentucky State Police mobile application. An anonymous bomb threat was received and stated the target was the Kentucky State Police post located in Hickory. Troopers and detectives responded to the post and conducted a thorough search of the property. There were no threats located during the search.
Detectives utilized IP records and cellular service provider data to obtain phone records from the perpetrator. These records identified the individual who sent the bomb threat as Keely J. Bennett, 21, of Cherokee, Iowa.
An arrest warrant was issued for Bennett on Monday, and Bennett was located that evening by the Cherokee Police Department and taken into custody without incident. She is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky. Bennett is charged with one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree, which is a Class C felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.