FRANKFORT – (KT) Kentucky students would wear masks inside schools all day even when they are six feet apart, according to state guidelines released Monday afternoon.
Previously, masks did not have to be worn if students and staff were six feet apart.
Gov. Andy Beshear has asked schools in Kentucky to postpone in-person learning until Sept. 28. More than two dozen public schools have started in-person despite the request.
New guidance documents say the use of cloth face coverings, or masks, should be required by all students and staff at all times while in the building or on the school bus, unless there is a medical reason not to do that. Students and staff should only lower their masks while actively eating or drinking.
If students are outside and additionally six feet from others, marks are not required per the updated guideline.The recommendation came from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
State superintendents are meeting virtually on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the new guideline.
The guideline applies only to public schools. Private schools don’t have to follow Kentucky Department of Education guidelines although many are following the #HealthyAtSchool document.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.