OHIO COUNTY — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Tyler Michael Davis, 21, of Fordsville, and McClellan Baker, 68, of Beaver Dam, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Davis and Baker were arrested Thursday as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigations. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began these investigations after discovering suspects sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
These investigations resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Fordsville and a residence in Beaver Dam on Wednesday. Equipment used to facilitate the crimes were seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. These investigations are ongoing.
Davis is currently charged with 18 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Baker is currently charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Davis and Baker were lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.
