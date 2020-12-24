FRANKFORT – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch is a team of sixteen detectives and nine civilians. They have worked tirelessly this year, in conjunction with the Kentucky ICAC Task Force, to respond to over 3,000 cybercrime tips leading to 707 completed investigations resulting in 114 arrests, which is an overall increase from 2019.
While the investigative unit handles a variety of cybercrimes, they partner with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to protect the most vulnerable victims, Kentucky’s youth. The ICAC Task Force, which includes several law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth, has received 3,137 cybercrime tips so far this year.
“I want to thank the dedicated detectives and staff of the KSP Electronic Crime Branch and the law enforcement agencies on the ICAC Task Force for being a member of Team Kentucky. The work they do day in and day out is hard, tough and at times can be emotionally draining, but they do important work for Kentucky’s youth to help provide a better and safer state for our children to grow up in,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
A recent case investigated by KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch and ICAC Task Force involved Paige Cagle, a Lexington woman who was sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography. The investigation began last year when a Springfield, MO man confessed that he received and possessed child pornography on his cell phone, having received images from Cagle over various messaging applications. Through an intensive investigation, Cagle admitted that she had sexually abused a young child and made videos of the abuse while in Joplin, MO, and three videos of the abuse while in Clark County, KY. She will serve 85 percent of her sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life upon her release. n
