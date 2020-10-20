FRANKFORT – For the past 15 years, the Kentucky State Police ‘Safe Trick or Treat’ drive-through event has been a holiday tradition in Frankfort. Annually, it draws nearly 1,000 people in a two-hour time span, where KSP volunteers dress up in costumes and hand out candy and treats. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for safety, KSP made the tough decision to cancel the event for the first time. The agency is encouraging children (and pets) to showcase their Halloween costumes by entering the ‘KSP Virtual Halloween Costume Contest’.
“It’s something that we look forward to every year,” says KSP Lt Josh Lawson. “The concept was created by a former cadet class as a community outreach project and has become a staple in the Community.”
The ‘KSP Virtual Halloween Costume Contest’ is for kids 17 and under and pets. The contest will be made up of three categories that include ‘Most Creative’, ‘Funniest’, and ‘Scariest’ for each age group. Additionally, there will be a ‘Best Pet Costume’ that will be judged by a local veterinarian and a ‘People’s Choice Award’ that will be determined by the entry that receives the most likes on Facebook, regardless of age or category.
The Kentucky State Police Professional Association is sponsoring the contest and providing prizes to all the category winners. Children 5 and under have the chance to win a stuffed Trooper Teddy Bear, children 6-12 and teens 13-17 can win a treat/goody basket and the best pet costume will be awarded a pet store gift package. The people’s choice award winner will receive a KSP shirt, hat and treat basket.
“We encourage everyone across the state to enter,” adds Lawson. “The positive aspect of going virtual is that we can reach children outside of our local Franklin County area and hopefully create some fun and excitement for them.”
To enter, participants must submit a photo of their Halloween costume via email to kspsocialmedia@ky.gov. Participants must include the contest category they are entering (i.e: most creative, funniest, or scariest) and their age category. Participants must submit their photos by Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. Eastern.
By submitting a photo, participants must confirm they have read and agree to the Terms and Conditions (http://kentuckystatepolice.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/KSP-Contest-Terms-and-Conditions.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2jDgkXMvnc9Qcaazin_C7TJ9KOM-KLRE0OVUz3SYPxc2dvhzEoYRfVEn0) and their child’s profile will be available to view online. All submissions for entries to the KSP Virtual Costume Contest must be made by the parent or guardian (over 18 years of age) of that child to allow reproduction of the image on KSP social media. No entry may contain defamatory content.
KSP encourages the public to visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyStatePolice/ to see and vote on the costume contest entries. All the winners will be announced on November 4, 2020 on the KSP Facebook page.
