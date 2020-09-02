FRANKFORT – (KT) Kentucky State Police are investigating three apparent murder-suicides during the past few days in Bracken, Jackson and Knott counties.
The first was reported Saturday night in Knott County’s Leburn community, around 9:45, when a caller told dispatchers at the State Police Post in Hazard, that they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Possum Trot Road.
Tessa Slone, 49, was taken to Hazard ARH with life threatening injuries. Jackie Slone, 55, was also located inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Tessa Slone was transferred to UK, where she died from her injuries on Sunday.
Then, State Police at the Richmond Post say they were contacted around 5:00 Sunday afternoon, after receiving a report of a woman shot to death on Gravel Lick Road in the Sandgap community.
Troopers who responded to the scene say they encountered a man, who was armed with a gun. The man fled behind his residence and fired a shot. When Troopers located the subject, he was found dead. The troopers then found a woman, who was also shot to death next to the residence.
They have been identified by the Jackson County Coroner as Susan Taylor, 42, and Billy Taylor, 50, both of McKee. Their bodies have been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for autopsies.
The initial investigation indicates no other individuals were involved and the KSP is not searching for any suspects.
Meanwhile, State Police at the Dry Ridge Post say they received a request for assistance from Bracken County Dispatch at approximately 1:20 Monday morning, after two dead men were located at the 1st Stop Gas Station in Brooksville.
The preliminary investigation indicates a passenger vehicle, occupied by an adult female driver and an adult male passenger, parked at the 200 block of Frankfort Street. Another adult male approached the passenger vehicle, fired several rounds from a handgun, striking the male in the passenger seat. The approaching male then pointed and fired the handgun at himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bracken County Coroner; the woman was not injured.
Autopsies are scheduled Tuesday in Frankfort to identify the two dead men. State Police detectives are still trying to determine the cause that led to the shootings. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
