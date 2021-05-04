FRANKFORT (KT) – Kentucky State Police are teaming up with their counterparts throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, on a three-day inspection blitz to ensure commercial motor vehicles and drivers are complying with regulations.
The annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, or CVSA, International Roadcheck is running now through Thursday.
“International Roadcheck reminds motor carriers and drivers of the importance of proactive vehicle maintenance and driver readiness,” said CVSA President Sgt. John Samis with the Delaware State Police. “International Roadcheck also aims to raise awareness of the North American Standard Inspection Program and the essential highway safety rules and regulations in place to keep our roadways safe.”
In Kentucky, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspectors will ensure the vehicle’s brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, driver’s seat, exhaust systems, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims, hubs and windshield wipers are compliant with regulations.
Inspections of motor coaches, passenger vans and other passenger-carrying vehicles also include emergency exits, electrical cables and systems in the engine and battery compartments, and seating.
CVE inspectors will also check the driver’s operating credentials, hours-of-service documentation, seat belt usage, and for alcohol and/or drug impairment. A driver will be placed out of service if an inspector discovers driver-related out-of-service conditions, just like a vehicle will be placed out of service for non-compliance.
