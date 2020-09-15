MURRAY — In 1965, the Kentucky State Police recognized the need to reach out to the communities it served. They needed to reinforce bonds with the public, whom sometimes viewed them in a negative way. They also saw a need to reach the children, many of whom were from single parent families or living below the poverty level. It was through these concerns that Trooper Island Camp for boys and girls was established. A camp that is dedicated to the enhancement of a positive self-image and strengthening of the physical and spiritual body.
For one week, children who might not be afforded the opportunity to attend camp, can forget the tension and turmoil of everyday life. Programs led by experienced volunteer counselors enrich the many aspects of their lives. Youngsters who attend the free one-week camp gain respect for law enforcement since many of the counselors are Kentucky State Police Troopers. Children see the Troopers as someone with whom they can talk, turn to and trust.
Each day is full of activities beginning with a flag raising and breakfast. Informational programs on topics such as accident and fire prevention, first aid, conversation, drug abuse and leadership is part of the week’s agenda. Recreation is also a big part of the curriculum. Archery, softball, volleyball, basketball, boating and swimming (non-swimmers are taught to swim) are just some of the recreational events in which the campers can participate.
And while the camp is at no cost to them, it does have a cost to operate. For nearly 55 years, the island has remained in service based solely on donations, and that is where we need your help. Due to the current state of our economy, we understand that it may be difficult to donate. However, that is the exact reason we need to reach out to these kids more than ever. By doing so, you are investing in the adults of the future. You are investing in the future governors, police officers, teachers, doctors, and lawyers who will pave the way into new beginnings.
As an effort to raise funds for Trooper Island, each Kentucky State Police Post hold various fundraisers across the state. For more than 20 years, Kentucky State Police Post 1 annually has held a charity golf scramble to raise money for Trooper Island Camp. This year, Post 1 will host its 15th consecutive golf scramble honoring the late Scott C. Lathram. Lathram retired as a Trooper from the Kentucky State Police in 2003. He passed away from injuries received during an airplane crash in October 2004. This year’s Scott Lathram Memorial Trooper Island Golf Tournament is scheduled to take place on Sept. 24, 2020, at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
There are various ways one can donate to this worthy cause. A business, community organization, or individual can choose to sponsor a hole, sponsor our tournament T-shirt, sponsor a team, or donate items for our silent auction. The final way one can support Trooper Island is to join us for a day of fun, food, and golf by joining with your friends and playing in the tournament. No matter what you decide to do, we hope you can assist us in this worthwhile cause and we appreciate your time. If you wish to sponsor, donate, or play, contact Trooper Adam Jones at Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or adamm.jones@ky.gov.
Trooper Island Inc. is a non-profit organization that operates solely on private donations. All contributions are tax-deductible.
