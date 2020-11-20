HICKORY – Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is requesting the public’s assistance in locating three subjects who are non-complaint with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Mikel Allen Hutchison, 33, of Smithland, has not resided at his registered address for more than a year and he has failed to verify his address. It is believed he is in the Paducah area. Hutchison has an active warrant for Failure to Comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry (Class D Felony).
Allen Shane Williams, 35, of Mayfield, is no longer residing at his registered address and has failed to verify his current address. Williams’ whereabouts at this time are unknown, but he could be in the Ballard County area. He has an active warrant for Failure to Comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry (Class D Felony).
Anthony Lee Shelby, 62, of Paducah, has not resided at his registered address for more than a year and has failed to verify his current address. Shelby’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. He has an active warrant for Failure to Comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry (Class D Felony).
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hutchison, Williams or Shelby is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
