FRANKFORT, (KT) – Monday marked the first day of classes and training for new Kentucky State Police cadets, as the largest class since 2014 reported on Sunday to the KSP Academy in Frankfort.
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement career, and nine officers from other law enforcement agencies participating in the KSP Law Enforcement Accelerated Program.
Due to the recent $15,000 a year pay raise for KSP sworn personnel and tireless efforts from the recruitment branch, sworn numbers for the agency have increased, as well as the number of cadets in the new class. KSP now employs 899 troopers, which is an increase of approximately 22% from 736 troopers in Nov. 2021.
“Wanting to wear the sacred badge of honor like those honorable troopers who came before you is a true testament to your desire to create a better, safer Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We wish you the best as you begin your training and thank you in advance for your service. Team Kentucky will be praying for you, supporting you and advocating for resources to keep you safe as you work to keep us safe.”
Cadet classes include 24 weeks of basic training with more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats, hazardous materials, implicit bias, race relations and social intelligence.
Those joining KSP with at least two years of law enforcement experience, will undergo an accelerated 13-week course.
“You are embarking on a journey that will challenge you mentally and physically, but also one that will prepare you for something greater – the selfless act of service to our great Commonwealth,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “The job of a trooper is not a job, it is a way of life. At times it will be difficult and demanding, and many times perilous, but it will also be rewarding, respectful and merciful.”
For the first time in KSP history, this cadet class will receive training on the recently purchased integrated video recording system, as they will be equipped with body-worn cameras upon graduation.
