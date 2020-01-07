FRANKFORT – Kentucky’s constitutional officers were sworn into their positions in an inaugural ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday morning. Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball, and Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles officially began their terms as elected officers upon taking the oath of office.
Harmon, Ball and Quarles were sworn in for their second terms, while Adams and Cameron will begin their first full terms in office.
Adams is a Paducah native and is an election law attorney who has served on the Kentucky State Board of Elections. The Commonwealth’s chief elections official.
“Thank you, Kentucky, for the trust you’ve placed in me,” Adams said. “As we open a new decade, we also turn a new page in the Secretary of State’s Office. Joined by a strong staff, now I set forth to implement my platform and enhance Kentuckians’ faith in our election process.”
Cameron is a Hardin County native and the first black independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky’s history.
“I am humbled by the confidence Kentuckians placed in me to serve as the chief law enforcement officer for the commonwealth, and I will work every day to be a good steward of their trust,” said Cameron. “As we enter this next decade, our public safety challenges must be met with determination and resolve, and I am committed to tackling the drug epidemic, protecting our most vulnerable, and fighting for a Kentucky that is safer for every man, woman, and child.”
Harmon looks forward to continuing the work of bringing good government to taxpayers. His motto, “Follow the Data,” has become synonymous with the work of the Auditor’s office, reflecting his objective to operate the office independently, without targeting anyone and without giving anyone a pass.
A Prestonsburg native, Ball returned nearly $89 million in unclaimed property during her first term, more than any other presiding treasurer in a single term.
Quarles was first elected in 2015. Under his leadership, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) started several new programs, including initiatives to combat hunger and connect Kentucky farmers to new markets.
The new and returning officers were sworn into office surrounded by family and friends at a ceremony that included remarks from Governor Andy Beshear, prayer from Prestonsburg pastor Ron Ball and Elizabethtown pastor Jeffrey Noel, and musical performances by Mackenzie Bell of Horse Branch, Jeremiah Parker of Campbellsville University, and Miss Kentucky Alex Francke of Lexington.
