WASHINGTON (KT) — Bipartisan legislation to reform the thoroughbred racing industry, co-sponsored by a member of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation, cleared the U.S. House on Tuesday.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, co-sponsored by Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington and Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., received voice vote approval.
The bill includes a ban on race-day doping, the establishment of a uniform national standard for rules, and regulations for U.S. horseracing that would be overseen by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The measure s intended to address the safety and welfare of racehorses, and the integrity of the sport itself, through better anti-doping measures and racetrack safety standards.
