FRANKFORT (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday he will be lifting some of the restrictions on capacities at businesses and venues that were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting on Memorial Day weekend.
During a press briefing, the governor said he was using that date because that is when the school year ends in Kentucky.
“Starting Friday, May 28, all events, indoors and outdoors, with under 1,000 people, which had been at 60%, can now be held at 75% capacity,” Beshear said. “That includes retail, hair salons, restaurants, movie theatres, and gyms. It also includes weddings, memorial services, all of those activities that will be under 1,000.”
He also announced that indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people, will move from 50 to 60% of capacity.
“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July. I’m hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July. That is my expectation,” Beshear said. “We don’t have to be patient for that much longer, but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us.”
The governor also clarified that small groups of individuals are no longer mandated to wear facial coverings indoors in private businesses or homes if all individuals there have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior.
“We are at a better place than just about any other state can claim,” he said.
